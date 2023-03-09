Flagstaff Council approves resolution to support abortion access

The Flagstaff City Council has passed a resolution to support reproductive rights and health care, including abortion access.

The resolution declares the city council’s opposition to the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade – the landmark ruling that allowed pregnant people the right to have an abortion.

It also calls on lawmakers to repeal the current 15-week limit on abortions and directs local police to forego criminal charges for any possible violations and instead report them to the Arizona Department of Health Services. The council’s decision followed hours of public comments and debate.

The measure passed 6-1 Tuesday with councilmember Lori Matthews as the sole opposing vote.

The Phoenix and Tucson city councils adopted similar resolutions last year.