Bill introduced by make Chiricahua National Monument the state's fourth national park

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published March 10, 2023 at 5:59 AM MST
File image: Chiricahua National Monument
nps.gov
/

A bill has been reintroduced in Congress that would make Chiricahua National Monument in southern Arizona the state’s fourth national park. According to co-sponsor Arizona Senator Mark Kelly, it would promote conservation, boost tourism and create economic opportunities in the region.

Chiricahua was established as a national monument by President Calvin Coolidge in 1924 under the Antiquities Act.

The area is known for hundreds of standing rhyolitic rock formations that are remnants of a massive volcanic eruption 27 million years ago.

The monument is located in Cochise County and is a popular hiking, camping and wildlife viewing site. The legislation has the support of nearby cities like Benson and Bisbee along with the Cochise County Board of Supervisors.

