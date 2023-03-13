Annual NPS survey shows 2022 was eighth busiest year on record at Grand Canyon National Park

2022 was the eighth busiest year on record at Grand Canyon National Park. The new data comes from this year’s National Park Service Visitation Report.

There were just over 4,700,000 visitors to the park last year. That's more than 200,000 above the previous year.

The Grand Canyon also moved from the fourth to the second most visited national park behind Great Smoky Mountain National Park.

NPS numbers show a continued increase in park visitation nationwide to near pre-pandemic levels.