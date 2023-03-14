© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Arizonans wagered more than $6 billion in first year of legal sports betting

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio
Published March 14, 2023
Arizonans wagered more than $6 billion during the first full year of legalized sports betting.

Sports gambling was first legalized in the state in September 2021.

KJZZ reports sports wagers totaled more than $572 million in December, according to the state Department of Gaming – that’s a nearly 15% jump from the previous December.

Arizona became the first state with legalized sports gambling to host a Super Bowl earlier this year.

