Rain and snow return to the northland with potential for flooding in some areas

Patches of rain and high elevation snow move into the region tonight, continuing through Thursday. The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Warning for much of Coconino County.

Showers begin to develop over western Arizona this evening with the heaviest rainfall expected Wednesday afternoon and evening. The snow level should drop to around 6,500 feet by Thursday, with the best chance for significant snow accumulation above 8,000 feet.

The National Weather Service says already elevated waterways will likely rise with this storm system, creating potential flooding in some areas. A Flood Watch has been issued for lower Yavapai and northern Gila Counties from Wednesday morning through Thursday morning.

