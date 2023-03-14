© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
'Where's the River?' event draws attention to Arizona's depleting waterways

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published March 14, 2023 at 2:09 PM MST
upper salt river.jpg
Photo by Izabella Hernandez/Cronkite News
/
The Salt River is popular for water recreation, including this spot near Granite Reef, pictured on Feb. 24, 2023.

An environmental group today invited people to bring kayaks and water toys to the Salt River for an event called “Where’s the River?” It’s meant to draw attention to low water levels, drought and climate change.

Cronkite News Digest reports that organizers for the Sustainable Water Network hope the event will help people see firsthand what’s happening to Arizona’s depleting waterways. River flows have been hit by a combination of factors, including the ongoing drought, surface and groundwater use, and dams and reservoirs that restrict flow.

However, the management of groundwater and surface water is a key reason why Arizona is seeing less water than before, event organizers said.

Since 1919, Arizona has had the Arizona Surface Water Code — now the Public Water Code — that allows any person, the state or political subdivision to take unclaimed water for “personal use or for delivery to consumers.” This applies to Arizona’s six main rivers — the Colorado, Gila, Santa Cruz, San Pedro, Salt and Verde.

