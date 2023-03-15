Arizona Supreme Court considers ordering state to execute death row inmate

The Arizona Supreme Court is set to consider a petition that would order Gov. Katie Hobbs and the Department of Corrections to carry out the execution of a death row inmate.

Hobbs previously stated that she would pause all executions – including that of inmate Aaron Gunches – until a review of the state’s death penalty process is complete.

Attorney General Kris Mayes filed a motion to withdraw the state’s request for Gunches' execution when she took office earlier this year. Mayes’ predecessor, Mark Brnovich, filed the request.

However, the Arizona Supreme Court ignored the request and granted the warrant.

An execution date is set for April 6.

Gunches was sentenced to death for the 2002 kidnapping and murder of Ted Price, a former boyfriend of Gunches’ girlfriend.