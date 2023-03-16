Former Winslow wrestling coach sentenced to prison for sex crimes against children

A former wrestling coach at Winslow High School has been sentenced to six years in prison after pleading guilty to sex crimes involving minor children.

40-year-old Daniel Scott Larson made his plea in February, 2023, in Navajo County Superior Court. He was sentenced last week to prison time plus 15 years of supervised probation.

The judge also imposed sex offender terms on Larsen’s probation so that he will have to register as a sex offender and refrain from contact with anyone under the age of 18, with the exception of his own children and grandchildren.

The Navajo County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Unit initially began investigating sex abuse allegations against Larsen in October of 2022. His crimes reportedly spanned decades and involved the abuse of children between the ages of 5 and 15.

Restitution to Larsen’s many victims will remain open until the end of his probation.