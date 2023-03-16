© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Report: Arizona projected to see large increase in Alzheimer's diagnoses by 2025

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published March 16, 2023 at 2:03 PM MST
Alzheimer's
Depositphotos
/

A recent report from the Alzheimer’s Association found Arizona will have more people over the age of 60 than under the age of 17 in just six years.

Arizona is expected to see one of the largest increases in people diagnosed with Alzheimer’s by 2025 with a projected 33% jump.

State lawmakers are pushing multiple bills aimed at addressing the growing issue. Senate Bill 1220 would establish an Alzheimer’s plan in state statute and creates dementia-specific positions at the department of health services.

Another bill would launch an Alzheimer’s public awareness campaign that specifically targets rural and underserved communities.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News KNAU and Arizona newsalzheimer's disease
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF