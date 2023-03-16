Report: Arizona projected to see large increase in Alzheimer's diagnoses by 2025

A recent report from the Alzheimer’s Association found Arizona will have more people over the age of 60 than under the age of 17 in just six years.

Arizona is expected to see one of the largest increases in people diagnosed with Alzheimer’s by 2025 with a projected 33% jump.

State lawmakers are pushing multiple bills aimed at addressing the growing issue. Senate Bill 1220 would establish an Alzheimer’s plan in state statute and creates dementia-specific positions at the department of health services.

Another bill would launch an Alzheimer’s public awareness campaign that specifically targets rural and underserved communities.

