Roadwork continues in Navajo communities affected by rain, flooding and mud

Navajo Nation officials expect several more days of work assisting families in the Blue Canyon area after a main roadway washed out from recent rain and flooding.

In a Facebook post Friday, the Navajo Police Department said multiple agencies were working to assess the damage and residential needs.

The Navajo Nation Criminal Investigations agency is currently taking aerial photos of the washed out roadway. Crews are working on a strategy to make the roadway passable for the community.

In the community of Pinon, the Navajo Department of Emergency Management briefed residents on an effort help coordinate response efforts and community support after substantial rain in the area.

Tribal officials say crews with “Operation Mud” today planned to travel 17 miles on muddy roads to assist a 90-year-old woman in need of food and water.

