© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Arizona governor signs order banning hair discrimination

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published March 20, 2023 at 6:18 AM MST
Hobbs-hair
Courtesy
Gov. Katie Hobbs signed an executive order banning racial discrimination based on a person’s hair on March 17, 2023.

Gov. Katie Hobbs has signed an executive order banning racial discrimination based on a person's hair in Arizona.

Before officially signing the order Friday afternoon at the Executive Tower, Hobbs said the order will mean state employees and contractors won't have to worry about losing work for simply wearing their natural hair.

The main purpose is to ensure Black Arizona residents feel respected.

“More importantly is the message this sends to all Black women, men and children — that you deserve to feel comfortable wearing your natural hair at school and in the workplace without being perceived as unprofessional or suffering other negative consequences," Hobbs said.

The governor was surrounded by nearly two dozen members of the Black community. Several were representatives from advocacy groups like the African American Museum of Southern Arizona, Black Mother’s Forum and the Phoenix chapter of the National Coalition of 100 Black Women.

Advocates have cited instances around the country where Black people were forced to cut their dreadlocks or re-do their hairstyles to participate in work, sports or other activities.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News KNAU and Arizona newsstate and local newsarizona governor katie hobbsexecutive orderAfrican-Americans
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press