Mountain lion attacks rafter in Gila County

Gila County officials say a mountain lion attacked a 64-year-old man while camping along the Salt River last week.

The group, who was on a rafting trip down the river, were camped along the river’s edge Thursday when the mountain lion approached and then attacked the man.

The rafters attempted to fight off the animal with their paddles and the group eventually got away.

Officials say the mountain lion is still at large and they have increased surveillance in the area.

They’re urging those in the area to take additional precautions, such as ensuring pets are vaccinated against rabies and to avoid feeding wild animals.