Flooding from rain and snowmelt threatens communities throughout the Verde Valley

While evacuation orders have been lifted for residents and businesses along Oak Creek in Sedona, a GO order remains in place for some communities in the Verde Valley.

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday issued evacuation orders for low-lying areas of Camp Verde along West Clear Creek, as well as communities in Rimrock and Lake Montezuma along Wet Beaver Creek.

Social media posts show the Verde River near Black Bridge edging up to yards and swirling underneath stilted homes.

The flooding has made some roads impassable and has compromised potential emergency response.

An evacuee shelter is operating at the Camp Verde Town Gym.

Black Canyon City residents near the Agua Fria River are also under evacuation orders.

On the Navajo Nation, flooding and a washed-out culvert near the Pinon Chapter have forced the closure of routes 8031 and 8060. Officials advise alternate travel plans.

Creeks, lakes and washes statewide are running high with recent spring snowmelt and extended periods of rain.

Officials urge the public not to cross flooded and flowing waterways and to pay close attention to National Weather Service flood warnings and advisories.