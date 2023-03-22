Parts of Sedona near Oak Creek under evacuation due to rising waters

Several neighborhoods in Sedona have been put in "GO" status as Oak Creek is now forecast to go past the flood stage.

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is encouraging residents to evacuate immediately if they haven’t already.

The evacuation includes the following areas:



Trails End Road

Trails End Lane

Blackhawk Lane

Newcastle Lane

Oak Creek Mobilodge

Copper Cliffs Drive

Copper Cliffs Lane

Sycamore Road

The Villas at Poco Diablo Resort

Center for the New Age

Rancho Sedona RV park

Houses north of the RV park on Bear Wallow Lane

An evacuation center is open at 395 S. Main Street in Camp Verde.

A Flood Watch is in effect through this evening for northern Gila County and lower elevations of Yavapai County. Officials are urging residents to expect higher-than-normal flow in Oak Creek. Low water crossings and driveways may become impassable. Do not attempt to cross areas if water is present.