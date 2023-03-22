Parts of Sedona near Oak Creek under evacuation due to rising waters
Several neighborhoods in Sedona have been put in "GO" status as Oak Creek is now forecast to go past the flood stage.
The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is encouraging residents to evacuate immediately if they haven’t already.
The evacuation includes the following areas:
- Trails End Road
- Trails End Lane
- Blackhawk Lane
- Newcastle Lane
- Oak Creek Mobilodge
- Copper Cliffs Drive
- Copper Cliffs Lane
- Sycamore Road
- The Villas at Poco Diablo Resort
- Center for the New Age
- Rancho Sedona RV park
- Houses north of the RV park on Bear Wallow Lane
An evacuation center is open at 395 S. Main Street in Camp Verde.
A Flood Watch is in effect through this evening for northern Gila County and lower elevations of Yavapai County. Officials are urging residents to expect higher-than-normal flow in Oak Creek. Low water crossings and driveways may become impassable. Do not attempt to cross areas if water is present.