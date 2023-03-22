© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
KNAU and Arizona News

Some Verde Valley residents told to evacuate as rivers rise

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published March 22, 2023 at 6:23 AM MST
Yavapai County Sheriff's Office
High waters at the Montezuma Avenue Bridge in Yavapai County.

Yavapai County Sheriff’s officials told residents in the Rimrock and Lake Montezuma areas along Wet Beaver Creek to evacuate or move to higher ground Tuesday as the area experiences major flooding from snowmelt and precipitation.

The evacuation order includes Horseshoe Bend, North Verde River Drive, Yaqui Circle and the Quarter Horse/Grippen Lane area.

An evacuation center is open at 395 S. Main Street in Camp Verde and residents who are experiencing an emergency are urged to call 911. A phone bank has been set up at 928-442-5103.

Officials say flooding from Wet Beaver Creek is impacting Rimrock and Lake Montezuma and that drivers shouldn’t traverse flooded roads or crossings.

A Flood Watch is in effect through this evening for northern Gila County and lower elevations of Yavapai County.

Verde Valley, Camp Verde, Yavapai County Sheriff's Office, arizona flooding
KNAU STAFF
