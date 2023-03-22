Winter weather school delays for Wed, March 22
Schools in northern and central Arizona have delayed classes Wed, March 22 as a winter storm is predicted to bring snow and rain across northern Arizona.
Two-hour delay:
BASIS Flagstaff
Coconino Community College Flagstaff campus
Flagstaff Arts and Leadership Academy
Flagstaff Unified School District
Maine Consolidated School
Montessori of Flagstaff (No early childcare)
Northland Preparatory Academy
Williams Unified School District
Remote learning:
Leading Edge Academy
This is a developing list and will be updated as more information becomes available.