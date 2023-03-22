© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Winter weather school delays for Wed, March 22

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio
Published March 22, 2023 at 4:51 AM MST
school closings and delays

Schools in northern and central Arizona have delayed classes Wed, March 22 as a winter storm is predicted to bring snow and rain across northern Arizona.

Two-hour delay:
BASIS Flagstaff
Coconino Community College Flagstaff campus
Flagstaff Arts and Leadership Academy
Flagstaff Unified School District
Maine Consolidated School
Montessori of Flagstaff (No early childcare)
Northland Preparatory Academy
Williams Unified School District

Remote learning:
Leading Edge Academy

This is a developing list and will be updated as more information becomes available.

