Winter weather school delays for Wed, March 22

Schools in northern and central Arizona have delayed classes Wed, March 22 as a winter storm is predicted to bring snow and rain across northern Arizona.

Two-hour delay:

BASIS Flagstaff

Coconino Community College Flagstaff campus

Flagstaff Arts and Leadership Academy

Flagstaff Unified School District

Maine Consolidated School

Montessori of Flagstaff (No early childcare)

Northland Preparatory Academy

Williams Unified School District

Remote learning:

Leading Edge Academy

This is a developing list and will be updated as more information becomes available.