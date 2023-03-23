© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Search underway for missing people after car found in Tonto Creek

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published March 23, 2023 at 6:20 AM MST
337547494_5682532388515036_6266222727188871067_n.jpg
Gila County Sheriff's Office
Search and rescue crews were searching for residents of the Bear Flat area Wednesday after they received a 911 call about a vehicle being found in Tonto Creek.

Search and rescue crews were searching for residents of the Bear Flat area Wednesday after they received a 911 call about a vehicle found in Tonto Creek.

Officials with the Gila County Sheriff's say they believe the missing people are local residents traveling with a family pet, but would not release their identities until more information is available.

They noted rescue efforts in the area are complicated and extremely dangerous due to the weather conditions and flooding.

Search Operations are expected to continue today, but officials note they could be hampered by the ongoing weather conditions.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News flash floodingstate and local newsKNAU and Arizona newsGila County Sheriff's OfficeTonto Creek
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF