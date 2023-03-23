Search underway for missing people after car found in Tonto Creek

Search and rescue crews were searching for residents of the Bear Flat area Wednesday after they received a 911 call about a vehicle found in Tonto Creek.

Officials with the Gila County Sheriff's say they believe the missing people are local residents traveling with a family pet, but would not release their identities until more information is available.

They noted rescue efforts in the area are complicated and extremely dangerous due to the weather conditions and flooding.

Search Operations are expected to continue today, but officials note they could be hampered by the ongoing weather conditions.