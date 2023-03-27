© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

ADOT plans overnight closures this week on stretch of I-17 for rock blasting operations

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published March 27, 2023 at 3:19 PM MST
road.jpg

Overnight closures in both directions are planned this week on a stretch of Interstate 17.

The Arizona Department of Transportation says crews will perform rock blasting operations between Bumble Bee Road and Sunset Point (mileposts 248-253) from 10 to 11 p.m. Monday, March 27, 2023, through Thursday, March 30, 2023. The on-ramp to southbound I-17 from Sunset Point, and the on-ramp to northbound I-17 from Bumble Bee Road will be closed at the same time.

Additionally, southbound I-17 will be narrowed to one lane between Sunset Point and Bumble Bee Road nightly from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. beginning Monday, March 27, 2023, and continuing through Friday morning, March 31, 2023.

ADOT says the closures are part of an ongoing improvement project between Anthem Way and Sunset Point.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News KNAU and Arizona newsArizona Department of TransportationInterstate 17road closures
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF