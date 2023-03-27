ADOT plans overnight closures this week on stretch of I-17 for rock blasting operations

Overnight closures in both directions are planned this week on a stretch of Interstate 17.

The Arizona Department of Transportation says crews will perform rock blasting operations between Bumble Bee Road and Sunset Point (mileposts 248-253) from 10 to 11 p.m. Monday, March 27, 2023, through Thursday, March 30, 2023. The on-ramp to southbound I-17 from Sunset Point, and the on-ramp to northbound I-17 from Bumble Bee Road will be closed at the same time.

Additionally, southbound I-17 will be narrowed to one lane between Sunset Point and Bumble Bee Road nightly from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. beginning Monday, March 27, 2023, and continuing through Friday morning, March 31, 2023.

ADOT says the closures are part of an ongoing improvement project between Anthem Way and Sunset Point.