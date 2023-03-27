© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
We are experiencing technical difficulties with 91.7. Thanks for your patience.
KNAU and Arizona News

Rockfalls reported on popular Grand Canyon trail

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published March 27, 2023 at 6:22 AM MST
Bright Angel rockfalls.PNG
National Park Service
Rockfalls along the Bright Angel Trail in Grand Canyon National Park.

National Park Service officials are warning hikers of possible rockfalls along some of the most popular trails within Grand Canyon National Park.

Backcountry Information Center staff reported three sizeable rockfalls along the Bright Angel Trail.

While the trail remains passable to hikers at this time, officials warn the rockfalls will likely continue on a “routine basis” in the coming weeks and months. The rockfalls are only expected to increase as temperatures rise and the snow melts.

The park is asking people to call Grand Canyon dispatch if they come across more rock falls within the canyon.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News KNAU and Arizona newsstate and local newsgrand canyon national parkNational Park ServiceBright Angel Trail
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF