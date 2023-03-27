Rockfalls reported on popular Grand Canyon trail

National Park Service officials are warning hikers of possible rockfalls along some of the most popular trails within Grand Canyon National Park.

Backcountry Information Center staff reported three sizeable rockfalls along the Bright Angel Trail.

While the trail remains passable to hikers at this time, officials warn the rockfalls will likely continue on a “routine basis” in the coming weeks and months. The rockfalls are only expected to increase as temperatures rise and the snow melts.

The park is asking people to call Grand Canyon dispatch if they come across more rock falls within the canyon.