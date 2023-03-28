Bill to rein in governor's powers over states of emergency could go to voters

Arizonans may soon vote on whether to rein in the powers of the state governor to maintain emergency declarations.

The bill would require monthly legislative approval for any emergency declaration. It’s motivated by the state of emergency enacted by former Gov. Doug Ducey at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Supporters of the bill say the legislature has a duty to review these declarations, which are typically issued after floods or wildfires. However, opponents warn the proposal could hinder the system by bringing partisan politics into the process.

If the bill is approved, voters will then have a chance to consider the measure on the 2024 ballot.