Construction begins on sediment basins below Museum Fire burn area

Construction has begun on a series of sediment basins in Flagstaff designed to reduce the impacts of post-wildfire flooding on parts of the city’s east side.

Work on the Park Way Sediment Basins began Monday and is set to continue through June.

Crews will fell trees using heavy equipment in building the basins to reduce sediment flows from the nearly 2,000 acres of the Dry Lake Hills that were burned in the 2019 Museum Fire.

The fire charred a significant portion of the Spruce Wash Watershed which resulted in devastating flooding in neighborhoods during the 2021 monsoon season.

The basins are being built on the southwest flanks of Mount Elden above the Paradise and Grandview neighborhoods.

Access to the Coconino National Forest from the east end of Park Way will be closed during construction.