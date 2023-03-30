© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Abandoned uranium mining site on Navajo Nation added to EPA Superfund priorities list

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Ryan Heinsius
Published March 30, 2023 at 4:27 PM MST
knau_uranium.jpg
KNAU/Melissa Sevigny
/
An abandoned uranium mine site on the Navajo Nation.

The Environmental Protection Agency has proposed adding an area of the Navajo Nation to the Superfund National Priorities List. It would be the first-ever such designation there despite a decades-long legacy of uranium mining contamination.

Officials say there are more than a hundred waste piles in the Lukachukai Mountains in northeastern Arizona left over from decades of uranium mining on the reservation. If the area is added to the priorities list, it’ll make additional federal resources available for assessment and cleanup. Former Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez advocated for the designation before the end of his term last year.

Officials say the rugged landscape north of the tribal capital Window Rock and near the New Mexico border will prove challenging for cleanup. It includes sacred sites and is used for ceremonies, gathering medicinal plants, hunting and livestock grazing.

“This is monumental for the Navajo Nation communities of Cove, Red Valley, Lukachukai, Round Rock, and the whole Navajo Nation,” said Cove Chapter President James Benally. “This will help address the legacy of abandoned uranium mine sites on our sacred mountain. We welcome it, on behalf of our grandchildren and generations to come.”

A 60-day public comment period about the proposed designation is underway. Sites on the Superfund priorities list are the most highly contaminated and require long-term remediation. There are over 1,300 such sites nationwide and they’re often added based on environmental justice concerns. The more than 500 abandoned uranium mines on and near the Navajo Nation are linked to cancer and other serious health problems.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News Abandoned Uranium MinesUranium miningEnvironmental Protection AgencyNavajo NationLocal News
Ryan Heinsius
Ryan joined KNAU's newsroom as executive producer in 2013. He covers a broad range of stories from local, state and tribal politics to education, economy, energy and public lands issues, and frequently interviews internationally known and regional musicians. Ryan is an Edward R. Murrow Award winner and a frequent contributor to NPR.
See stories by Ryan Heinsius