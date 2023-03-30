© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Coconino County to receive millions from opioid settlements

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio
Published March 30, 2023 at 4:05 PM MST
An arrangement of pills of the opioid oxycodone-acetaminophen, also known as Percocet, in New York. A new report finds a link between workforce participation and the prescription rate of opioids in the U.S.
Patrick Sison
/
AP
Coconino County Health and Human Services will lead an effort to distribute funds from a multi-billion-dollar settlement with drugmakers to local cities and municipalities.

All 15 counties and 90 cities in Arizona will split nearly $550 million over 18 years from Johnson and Johnson, AmerisourceBergan and other companies for their roles in the opioid crisis.

Coconino County’s share will be about $4 million and will fund treatment and other programs designed to prevent overdose deaths and reduce substance abuse.

County officials say they’ve received four payments. Coconino County will also be paid more than $3 million from a separate opioid settlement involving CVS, Walmart and Walgreens.

KNAU STAFF
