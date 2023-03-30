Coconino County to receive millions from opioid settlements

Coconino County Health and Human Services will lead an effort to distribute funds from a multi-billion-dollar settlement with drugmakers to local cities and municipalities.

All 15 counties and 90 cities in Arizona will split nearly $550 million over 18 years from Johnson and Johnson, AmerisourceBergan and other companies for their roles in the opioid crisis.

Coconino County’s share will be about $4 million and will fund treatment and other programs designed to prevent overdose deaths and reduce substance abuse.

County officials say they’ve received four payments. Coconino County will also be paid more than $3 million from a separate opioid settlement involving CVS, Walmart and Walgreens.