Report: Arizona first in U.S. for COVID-19 deaths

A recent research analysis found Arizona had the highest rate of COVID-19 deaths.

The report published in the medical science journal The Lancet found that Arizona recorded 581 deaths per 100,000 people from January 2020 to the end of July 2022. More than 33,000 Arizonans died of COVID-19 during the three-year period.

Hawaii had the lowest rate with 147 deaths per 100,000 people.

According to the report, Arizona's COVID-19 death rate was about the same as the world's hardest-hit countries, like Russia, Bulgaria and Peru.

The report also found Arizona residents were less likely to be vaccinated, wear masks and maintain social distance.

States with higher poverty, lower educational attainment rates, less access to quality health care and lower levels of interpersonal trust saw more COVID infections and deaths.