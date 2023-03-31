Biden Admin. announces renewable energy grants for farmers, ranchers and rural businesses

The U.S. Department of Agriculture this week announced $1 billion in grant money to help farmers, ranchers and other rural businesses invest in renewable energy systems and improvement.

USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack says the agency will begin accepting applications April 1. Recipients may use the funds to install new energy-efficient systems or make efficiency upgrades.

The USDA plans to hold quarterly grant competitions through Sept. 30, 2024. The money is available under the Rural Energy for America Program, with funding from the Biden Administration’s Inflation Reduction Act, the country’s biggest investment to date in combating climate change.

The USDA is particularly interested in projects that will help rural communities recover economically through improved infrastructure, pollution reduction, conservation and protection of farmland, and investment in underserved communities.

