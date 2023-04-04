© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

ADOT snowplows covered 1.2 million miles during historic snow season

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published April 4, 2023 at 6:14 AM MST
ADOT
Two snowplows work to clear a road on the Mogollon Rim during the historic snow season of 2023.

Arizona Department of Transportation snowplow drivers logged more than a million miles on highways throughout the state during this winter’s record-setting storms.

ADOT officials say their fleet of 200 snowplows covered 1.2 million miles and worked an estimated 66,000 hours during the historic season. That’s more than double the previous season’s total.

ADOT can send snowplow operators from other parts of the state, including metro Phoenix and Tucson, to northern Arizona when storms are forecast, and more manpower and experience are needed.

As the weather warms up, plow blades and other equipment will be removed from many snowplows so they can be used as dump trucks during the summer and fall.

KNAU and Arizona News state and local newsKNAU and Arizona newsADOTsnow removalArizona weatherwinter weather
