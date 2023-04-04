Hobbs vetoes bill that would have codified fetal personhood

Gov. Katie Hobbs vetoed a bill Monday that critics say would have helped to codify fetal personhood.

House Bill 2427 would have lowered the barrier to file aggravated assault charges against someone who knowingly attacks a pregnant person.

The bill was one of four that Hobbs vetoed yesterday, bringing her total to 24.

The bill's sponsor, Republican Rep. Matt Gress, said that his bill was aimed at protecting pregnant women. But opponents called it a backdoor attempt to get fetal personhood on the books in Arizona in the fight against abortion rights.

In her veto letter, Hobbs explained existing law already allows judges to consider whether a victim is pregnant as a factor in sentencing for aggravated assault. She added that the bill did not deter domestic violence or support victims.

Instead, Hobbs asked the legislature to increase funding for services and support for survivors of domestic violence.