Coconino County law enforcement seek information in 13-year-old missing person case

The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office is asking for any information about a man who went missing 13 years ago in the Forest Lakes area.

Officials say 32-year-old Cameron Sequeira was last seen at his house on Blue Bird Circle in Forest Lakes on June 26, 2010. Sequeria reportedly left his residence on foot with his dog only to never return home. The dog came back two days later.

Sequeria, who would now be 43, is 4 feet 11 inches tall and 115 pounds with brown hair and eyes. He has a distinct scar on his right eye and sometimes went by the nickname “Shorty” due to his height.

Anyone with information about Sequieria’s disappearance should contact the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office at 928-774-4523 or Silent Witness.