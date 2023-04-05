Federal officials announce $585M in water infrastructure funds

Federal officials have announced nearly $585 million in federal funding to repair aging water infrastructure and combat drought in the West.

It was announced Wednesday by Deputy Interior Secretary Tommy Beaudreau during a tour of the Imperial Dam on the Arizona-California border.

It’ll fund 83 projects in 11 states to improve water storage, hydro-power and water treatment.

The money comes from the Infrastructure Law. Beaudreau and other White House officials will travel to Phoenix Thursday where they’ll join Governor Katie Hobbs and tribal leaders to announce additional funds to enhance drought and climate change resilience, improve Colorado River sustainability and increase tribal water access.