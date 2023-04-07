AZ Attorney General joins multi-state push to ban bee-killing pesticide

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes has joined a group of other states in calling for nationwide restrictions on the use of a pesticide that is known to be highly toxic to bees and other pollinators.

The Arizona News Collective reports conservationists have battled for years with the Environmental Protection Agency over lax regulation of sulfoxaflor, an insecticide that kills through contact or ingestion. A number of agricultural states have sued the EPA over its use.

During the Trump administration, the EPA approved the use of sulfoxaflor, which prompted legal challenges. Critics say at the very least, more research should be conducted on its potential impacts on the environment and humans.