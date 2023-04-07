Grand Canyon North Rim reopening delayed after record-setting snow season

Officials at Grand Canyon National Park say the North Rim is set to reopen later than normal this year after a record-setting snow season.

Facilities, trails and roads at the North Rim will open June 2, 2023. The northern end of Grand Canyon National Park typically reopens in mid-May after the annual winter closure. But heavy snowfall followed by cold temperatures have delayed normal spring operations.

Park officials say the visitor center, bookstore, Backcountry Information Center and North Rim lodge are all set to reopen June 2. The North Kaibab Trail from Cottonwood Campground to the trailhead remains closed until June 2, as well. On June 9, the North Rim Campground will reopen. And on July 1, Cape Royal and Point Imperial Roads will reopen to the public.

More information is at: www.nps.gov/grca/planyourvisit/north-rim.htm.