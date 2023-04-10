Forest Service says public ignoring winter road closures on Coconino National Forest

Officials with the Coconino National Forest are asking the public to stay off forest roads that remain closed for the winter season due to heavy snowfall.

Forest Service personnel say members of the public are ignoring the closures and driving around gates and barricades and past closure signs. Gate locks have been broken and illegal motorists are creating deep ruts in roads and damaging sensitive forest areas.

Annual winter closures are aimed at protecting resources, watersheds and Forest Service roads. Even light vehicles can cause extensive damage on soft, wet soil.

Coconino National Forest officials say there is no set date yet when the temporary closures may be lifted, but that significant warming and drying still needs to happen before a reopening date can be considered.

