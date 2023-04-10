NPS collecting visitor stories for 2023 National Park Week celebration

The National Park Service is gearing up for National Park Week 2023 by asking the public to share their favorite park story. The 9-day celebration kicks off April 23. This year, park rangers want to hear personal stories of adventure and awe.

All national park sites will waive entrance fees for visitors on the first day of National Park Week. In addition to the free park entrance, April 22 is also Earth Day and National Park Rx Day. April 29 is National Junior Ranger Day.

Many parks will offer special programs for children, with some providing online events for families unable to visit during National Park Week.

To find celebration events in your area, visit the NPS webpage and search by state, https://www.nps.gov/subjects/npscelebrates/national-park-week.htm.