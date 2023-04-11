Survey shows cows damaging San Pedro Riparian Conservation Area

A conservation group says cattle grazing is having negative impacts on a protected river in southern Arizona.

The Center for Biological Diversity says a new survey shows cows have significantly damaged almost all of the nearly 42 river miles in the San Pedro Riparian Conservation Area, threatening the ecosystem and endangered species.

The group reports widespread damage to vegetation along with trampling and cow feces along the river where cattle is prohibited year-round.

The BLM agreed to remove the animals from the conservation area following a 2021 lawsuit, but the center has filed more than 80 trespass cow complaints since.

The group says officials fear violence by local ranchers if they round up cattle.

The Center is calling for management of the area to be transferred from the Bureau of Land Management to the National Park Service.