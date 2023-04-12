© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

AZ Supreme Court upholds clergy privilege in child sex abuse case

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published April 12, 2023 at 5:45 AM MST
(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

The Arizona Supreme Court has ruled that the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints can refuse to answer questions or turn over documents under a state law. The law exempts religious officials from having to report child sex abuse if they learn of the crime during a confessional setting.

The ruling stems from a child sex abuse lawsuit filed by three children. They accuse the church of a conspiracy to cover up their abuse by their father, church member Paul Adams.

Attorneys for the children intend to file a motion asking the Supreme Court to reconsider its ruling.

Associated Press
