Navajo Nation to receive federal emergency aid for winter flood damage

The Navajo Nation is set to receive federal emergency aid to help repair damage caused by severe flooding during a series of storms earlier this year.

President Joe Biden on Tuesday granted a disaster declaration for the largest tribal reservation in the U.S. Biden says storms in mid-January affected many Navajo communities, washing out roads and stranding residents.

The funds will help with emergency repairs and may also be used for other mitigation efforts. The White House says the Federal Emergency Management Agency will coordinate the recovery operations in the affected areas.