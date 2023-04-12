Wildfire contained near Mt. Elden in Flagstaff Tuesday

Coconino National Forest officials say fire crews extinguished a small wildfire Tuesday in Flagstaff.

It burned on about a tenth of an acre near the Fat Man’s Loop Trail on the south side of Mount Elden.

Officials say it was reported as a tree on fire and was human caused.

Two national forest engines responded and put out the blaze.

It isn’t known who started it. Forest officials say fire danger is still low at higher elevations because of snowpack.

Conditions are drying out in the Red Rock Ranger District, below the Mogollon Rim and at lower elevations, however, and those areas could move to moderate fire danger within the week.