ADEQ says naturally-occurring iron likely cause of orange water, soil near old Prescott area mine

The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality says an area of orange soil and water found near a former mine in the town of Walker is from naturally-occurring iron.

In a press release, ADEQ says surface water and soil were tested near the former Sheldon Mine near Prescott after concerned residents contacted the agency. Tests looked for multiple metals, including barium, cadmium, iron, arsenic and mercury. Results indicated iron was creating the color. When exposed to air, it forms iron oxide which is orange or red.

ADEQ says there’s no immediate threat to public health and no remediation activities are warranted.

Officials say water tested in a nearby creek met applicable state surface water quality standards for public health. ADEQ says recent above-average precipitation in the region may have caused the orange water to surface.