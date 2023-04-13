© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

ADEQ says naturally-occurring iron likely cause of orange water, soil near old Prescott area mine

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published April 13, 2023 at 2:19 AM MST
Arizona Historical Society
The now-abandoned Sheldone Mine in Walker, AZ

The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality says an area of orange soil and water found near a former mine in the town of Walker is from naturally-occurring iron.

In a press release, ADEQ says surface water and soil were tested near the former Sheldon Mine near Prescott after concerned residents contacted the agency. Tests looked for multiple metals, including barium, cadmium, iron, arsenic and mercury. Results indicated iron was creating the color. When exposed to air, it forms iron oxide which is orange or red.

ADEQ says there’s no immediate threat to public health and no remediation activities are warranted.

Officials say water tested in a nearby creek met applicable state surface water quality standards for public health. ADEQ says recent above-average precipitation in the region may have caused the orange water to surface.

KNAU and Arizona News KNAU and Arizona newsminingPRESCOTT AREAADEQ
KNAU STAFF
