© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Fourth woman with ties to jailed AZ polygamous leader faces charges related to child welfare

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published April 13, 2023 at 1:43 AM MST
samuel bateman 2.jpg
AP file photo
/
Family and followers of Samuel Bateman listen he calls from police custody following his arrest in Colorado City, Ariz., on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Federal documents show that Bateman, the leader of a small polygamous group near the Arizona-Utah border, had taken at least 20 wives, most of whom were minors.

A woman believed to be one of the 20 wives of a polygamous sect leader jailed in Arizona faces charges for allegedly sending threatening emails to child welfare workers in a bid to get her two daughters released from state foster care.

The indictment of Josephine Barlow Bistline marks the fourth woman associated with self-declared prophet Samuel Bateman to face federal charges. Three of Bateman’s wives were previously charged with kidnapping and impeding a foreseeable prosecution after eight girls associated with the sect fled from foster care.

An attorney representing Bistline, did not immediately return a call Wednesday seeking comment.

Samuel Bateman is facing federal and state charges, including child abuse, obstructing a federal investigation and aiding in kidnapping girls who were placed in the state child welfare agency. His trial is set for 2024.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News KNAU and Arizona newsPolygamyColorado Citychild welfare
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press