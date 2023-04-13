Fourth woman with ties to jailed AZ polygamous leader faces charges related to child welfare

A woman believed to be one of the 20 wives of a polygamous sect leader jailed in Arizona faces charges for allegedly sending threatening emails to child welfare workers in a bid to get her two daughters released from state foster care.

The indictment of Josephine Barlow Bistline marks the fourth woman associated with self-declared prophet Samuel Bateman to face federal charges. Three of Bateman’s wives were previously charged with kidnapping and impeding a foreseeable prosecution after eight girls associated with the sect fled from foster care.

An attorney representing Bistline, did not immediately return a call Wednesday seeking comment.

Samuel Bateman is facing federal and state charges, including child abuse, obstructing a federal investigation and aiding in kidnapping girls who were placed in the state child welfare agency. His trial is set for 2024.