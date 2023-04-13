Hobbs signs emergency declaration for Yavapai County after March flooding

Governor Katie Hobbs has issued an emergency declaration for Yavapai County following recent flooding that impacted several local communities.

The governor’s order allows the state of Arizona to provide $200,000 in emergency funding, resources and support to repair infrastructure damaged during heavy rains between March 15–23.

The Yavapai County Board of Supervisors declared a state of emergency late last month.

Private property, roadways and drainage systems were damaged as runoff from snowmelt combined with precipitation overwhelmed towns and cities throughout the county.

Camp Verde, Rim Rock, Prescott, Chino Valley and several other areas were hit by flooding and debris flows that made roads impassable and compromised emergency services.