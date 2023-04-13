© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Hobbs signs emergency declaration for Yavapai County after March flooding

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published April 13, 2023 at 3:30 PM MST
Verde River flood
Denise Garro
/
The Verde River rose beyond its banks approaching homes in the Black Bridge community in the Verde Valley on Wed, March 22, 2023 following major snowmelt and rain that's triggered flooding and evacuation notices in several areas of northern and central Arizona.

Governor Katie Hobbs has issued an emergency declaration for Yavapai County following recent flooding that impacted several local communities.

The governor’s order allows the state of Arizona to provide $200,000 in emergency funding, resources and support to repair infrastructure damaged during heavy rains between March 15–23.

The Yavapai County Board of Supervisors declared a state of emergency late last month.

Private property, roadways and drainage systems were damaged as runoff from snowmelt combined with precipitation overwhelmed towns and cities throughout the county.

Camp Verde, Rim Rock, Prescott, Chino Valley and several other areas were hit by flooding and debris flows that made roads impassable and compromised emergency services.

KNAU and Arizona News Yavapai CountyKatie Hobbsfloodingemergency declaration
KNAU STAFF
