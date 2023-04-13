© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

House bill would establish reservation for San Juan Southern Paiute Tribe

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Ryan Heinsius
Published April 13, 2023 at 3:31 PM MST
Tuba City Navajo Nation
visitarizona.com
/
Desert cliffs and canyons make up much of the landscape near Tuba City on the Navajo Nation. The area is also home to the San Juan Southern Paiute Tribe who live alongside the Navajo and Hopi people but are the only federally recognized tribe in Arizona without a reservation.

A bill recently re-introduced in the U.S. House would give a small northern Arizona tribe its own reservation for the first time. The San Juan Southern Paiute Tribe is the only Arizona tribe without its own dedicated homeland.

In 2000, the San Juan Paiute and the Navajo Nation signed a treaty earmarking 5,400 acres of land in northern Arizona and southern Utah as a new reservation. Congress has to ratify the agreement for it to become official, but lawmakers have failed to do so, leaving the Paiute without their own territory and water rights.

The tribe wasn’t federally recognized until 1989 and has been advocating for its own reservation for more than four decades. The Paiute and Navajo have shared their ancestral homelands for more than 160 years, but the tribes remain politically and culturally distinct.

Members of the San Juan Paiute Tribe mainly live near the communities of Navajo Mountain, White Mesa and Blanding in Utah, and near Willow Springs and Tuba City in Arizona. Former Democratic Congressman Tom O’Halleran first introduced the bill to ratify the treaty between the Paiute and Navajo last year and it’s now been revived by Republican Eli Crane.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News Navajo NationcongressEli CraneTom O'HalleranLocal NewsIndigeneous People
Ryan Heinsius
Ryan joined KNAU's newsroom as executive producer in 2013. He covers a broad range of stories from local, state and tribal politics to education, economy, energy and public lands issues, and frequently interviews internationally known and regional musicians. Ryan is an Edward R. Murrow Award winner and a frequent contributor to NPR.
See stories by Ryan Heinsius