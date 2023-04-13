© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Scientists challenge qualifications of U.S. Fish and Wildlife Director, call for removal

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published April 13, 2023 at 1:53 AM MST
martha williams.jpg
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
/

Dozens of scientists from universities and environmental groups are pushing for the removal of the head of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. They claim Director Martha Williams lacks the educational background needed to run the agency.

A letter from 100 scientists was sent Wednesday to President Joe Biden and U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland. It outlines concerns that Williams lacks the scientific education required for the position under federal law.

Critics have been vocal about Williams qualifications since she was first announced as Biden's pick in late 2021. The Interior Department's solicitor and inspector general have dismissed complaints.

A lawsuit is pending in federal appellate court.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News KNAU and Arizona newsU.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press