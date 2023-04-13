Scientists challenge qualifications of U.S. Fish and Wildlife Director, call for removal

Dozens of scientists from universities and environmental groups are pushing for the removal of the head of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. They claim Director Martha Williams lacks the educational background needed to run the agency.

A letter from 100 scientists was sent Wednesday to President Joe Biden and U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland. It outlines concerns that Williams lacks the scientific education required for the position under federal law.

Critics have been vocal about Williams qualifications since she was first announced as Biden's pick in late 2021. The Interior Department's solicitor and inspector general have dismissed complaints.

A lawsuit is pending in federal appellate court.