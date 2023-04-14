© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Community Foundation of Flagstaff announces start date for annual grant cycle application

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published April 14, 2023 at 2:53 AM MST
grant application.jpg

The Arizona Community Foundation of Flagstaff has announced dates for its 2023 grant cycle application process.

Beginning Tuesday, May 2, 2023, nonprofit organizations serving the Flagstaff community may apply, including public schools, Tribal entities, nonprofits, and municipalities.

The Foundation has scheduled two free online application workshops: Tuesday, April 25, 2023, from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. and Thursday, April 27, 2023, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. There are some changes to this year’s process.

More information is at azfoundation.org/grants, or (928) 526-1956.

KNAU STAFF
