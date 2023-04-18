Hobbs vetoes two bills involving guns in schools

Gov. Katie Hobbs has vetoed a pair of bills passed by the state Legislature involving guns in K–12 schools.

One, sponsored by Prescott Republican Rep. Selina Bliss, would have required gun safety training for schoolchildren.

Hobbs says the bill could have affected the health and wellbeing of students, parents and teachers.

Another would have allowed concealed weapons to be carried on school campuses.

According to the governor, allowing more guns on campuses won’t make schools safer and could confuse law enforcement as they arrive at an active shooter situation.

In a veto letter, Hobbs advocated for policy focused on trauma-informed planning and safe, secure gun storage.

The Legislature didn’t consider a bill introduced this year to require gun owners to keep weapons and ammunition in a locked container.