© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Remains found in 2020 in Mohave County identified

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published April 18, 2023 at 2:26 PM MST
Brian Crain
Mohave County Sheriff's Office
/
The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office says it has identified human remains found in Golden Valley west of Kingman as 56-year-old local resident Brian Crain.

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office says it has identified human remains found in Golden Valley west of Kingman as local resident Brian Crain.

The 56-year-old had been missing since 2020 after family hadn’t heard from him in several weeks.

The remains were found the next year, but the medical examiner wasn’t able to identify them.

Earlier this year, a private company used advanced DNA testing and genome sequencing to make the confirmation but wasn’t able to determine a cause of death.

Authorities ask anyone with information in Crain’s death to contact the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News Mohave County Sheriff's Officemissing persons
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF