Remains found in 2020 in Mohave County identified

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office says it has identified human remains found in Golden Valley west of Kingman as local resident Brian Crain.

The 56-year-old had been missing since 2020 after family hadn’t heard from him in several weeks.

The remains were found the next year, but the medical examiner wasn’t able to identify them.

Earlier this year, a private company used advanced DNA testing and genome sequencing to make the confirmation but wasn’t able to determine a cause of death.

Authorities ask anyone with information in Crain’s death to contact the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.