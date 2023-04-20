Federal funds support urban forest health

A program designed to improve the conditions in urban forests in disadvantaged communities has received $6 million in federal funding.

The Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management’s Urban Community Forestry Program aims to create equitable access to green spaces across the state.

Much of the funding will be used to offer competitive grants for municipalities, tribes, nonprofits and schools to enhance existing trees, increase the number of neighborhood shade trees and assist with resiliency to extreme heat.

Officials say underserved communities are more vulnerable to extreme heat and the program will provide shade, clean air and beautify public spaces.