Flagstaff city planners raise concerns about proposed hospital and wellness village

Flagstaff city planners nearly deadlocked Wednesday on whether to approve or deny a proposal for a new regional hospital and “wellness village” south of Flagstaff at Fort Tuthill County Park. KNAU’s Melissa Sevigny reports, many of the objections centered on environmental sustainability.

The Planning and Zoning Commission received more than one hundred letters from the public about Northern Arizona Healthcare’s proposal. Many of those letters asked for the new hospital to be carbon-neutral, in keeping with the City of Flagstaff’s goal to reach carbon neutrality by 2030.

Some commissioners also raised concerns that the proposed location would contribute to sprawl and isn’t accessible by public transportation. And, the seven-story height of the hospital would require the City to invest in new firefighting capabilities.

Northern Arizona Healthcare expects to spend $800 million on the new hospital campus. Future phases include hotels, housing, and retail shops.

In a split vote the Planning and Zoning Commission decided to forward the application to the Flagstaff City Council with a recommendation to deny it. City Council will consider the proposal on May 2.

More about the proposed Health and Wellness Village: https://www.nahealth.com/expansion/