Invasive snail found in eastern Arizona creek

Arizona wildlife officials say they’ve confirmed invasive New Zealand mudsnails in a creek southwest of Heber-Overgaard.

According to the Game and Fish Department, the snails are in lower Canyon Creek about three miles downstream of Canyon Creek Fish Hatchery.

Those who recreate at the creek are now required by law to clean, drain and decontaminate their equipment and fishing gear before using another body of water in Arizona.

The mudsnails are also confirmed in Oak Creek, parts of the Verde and Colorado rivers, Lake Mead and elsewhere.

The mudsnails are non-native species.

They don’t have predators and can outcompete native species, altering ecosystems and interrupting food chains along with clogging water and power infrastructure and posing safety hazards.