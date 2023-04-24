ADOT starts I-17 paving project south of Flagstaff

Arizona Department of Transportation officials say Interstate 17 southbound will be reduced to one lane between Kachina Boulevard and south of Munds Park through the fall for an extensive pavement rehabilitation project.

Expect lane restrictions at three locations between Kachina Village and Munds Park – mileposts 321, 331 and 333.

The speed limit will be reduced to 55 miles per hour and a vehicle width limit of 16 feet will be in place.

Officials say the purpose is to perform “much-needed” repairs and upgrades to this heavily traveled stretch of the interstate.

Construction is set to begin Monday.