© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

ADOT starts I-17 paving project south of Flagstaff

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published April 24, 2023 at 6:23 AM MST
342911426_3624385554457365_7624803058628263439_n.jpg
ADOT
The southbound lanes of the I-17 will be reduced to one lane between Kachina Boulevard and south of Munds Park through the fall for an extensive pavement rehabilitation project.

Arizona Department of Transportation officials say Interstate 17 southbound will be reduced to one lane between Kachina Boulevard and south of Munds Park through the fall for an extensive pavement rehabilitation project.

Expect lane restrictions at three locations between Kachina Village and Munds Park – mileposts 321, 331 and 333.

The speed limit will be reduced to 55 miles per hour and a vehicle width limit of 16 feet will be in place.

Officials say the purpose is to perform “much-needed” repairs and upgrades to this heavily traveled stretch of the interstate.

Construction is set to begin Monday.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News KNAU and Arizona newsflagstaff newsInterstate 17kachina villagemunds parkADOT
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF