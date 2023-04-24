© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Evacuations ordered after flooding in Chinle

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published April 24, 2023 at 5:58 AM MST
24-navajo-chinle-full.jpg
Nicole Gilbert
/
/Cronkite News
The town of Chinle on the Navajo Nation.

Navajo Nation officials ordered evacuations Sunday for some residents of Chinle after floodwaters filled washes and overflowed berms and dirt dams.

They said many residents are refusing to leave, however, because they want to protect their property and livestock.

Tribal officials said water from Tsaile Lake and Wheatfields Lake was flowing down the Chinle Wash.

The tribe declared a state of emergency Jan. 19 after heavy snow hit parts of the vast reservation, leaving flooding and muddy roads.

Recent snowmelts then filled lakes and led to water runoffs in Chinle, which has a population of about 4,500.

Navajo Nation police and Apache County crews were trying to relocate residents of the small town to higher ground.

Drones were being used to monitor the flooding and volunteers were filling sandbags for residents.

Authorities said no fatalities have been reported.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News KNAU and Arizona newsstate and local newschinleNavajo NationfloodingApache County
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press